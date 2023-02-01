Thrust on teacher training through DIETS will benefit State: experts

February 01, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Union Budget proposal to re-envision teachers’ training through innovative pedagody, curriculum transaction, continuous professional development, and ICT implementation by developing District Institutes of Education and Training (DIET) as institutes of excellence is expected to benefit the State considerably.

This is especially relevant in the context of the emphasis given to empowering teachers in the National Education Policy 2020. General Education Principal Secretary A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish said the Union government funding for DIETs had been drying up for some time. They suffered from paucity of staff. The prominent space occupied by DIETs had also shrunk. Earlier, they gave shape to many innovative academic programmes, prepared the education plan for a district, and were the focal point of good practices. Now, they were just taking up supporting work for teacher training programmes. With the thrust given to DIET in the Union Budget, hopefully things would improve.

Prospects abound

The teacher training programmes taken up by the State were not exactly comprehensive. With assistance from the Union government and external partners such as Finland, teacher training could be made more inclusive and better pedagogical approaches and utilisation of science and technology could be adopted.

State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Director Jayaprakash R.K. pointed out that though a Centrally sponsored scheme, DIETs were getting funds through Samagra Shiksha, Kerala without any special allocation. The allocation had not been specified, but if the DIETs received more funds without conditions, it would be a gain.

Though details were awaited, the training intended through DIETS would likely be in-service training. This was especially important in the context of the importance given to teacher education in the NEP. Integrated teacher education programmes in institutions such as IITs, IISc, NIT-C, and IISER had already been planned, he pointed out.

13% increase

Amruth G. Kumar, professor, School of Education, Central University of Kasaragod, said the 13% increase in allocation for education in the Union Budget was necessary, but probably not enough in the post-COVID context.

Most of the children in the State were already in schools but the quality of primary education in State was poor. The emphasis given to DIETs would be beneficial for the State in the context of teacher training. Also, DIETs lacked cutting-edge research facilities or expertise. More money for DIETs would mean better training of teachers and improving their research skills. So, this could be a good opportunity for Kerala, he said.