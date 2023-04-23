ADVERTISEMENT

Thrust on modernisation of fisheries sector: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

April 23, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated April 24, 2023 12:13 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government expects to commission five modern, deep-sea fishing vessels next month as part of its effort to modernise marine fisheries and protect the livelihood of the fishing communities.

Inaugurating the ‘Theerasadasu’ programme planned across 47 coastal constituencies here on Sunday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the vessels, each costing up to ₹1.5 crore, will help traditional fishermen to augment their incomes.

The vessels will be fuelled by petrol and LPG, a statement said. As part of experimenting with new technologies in the fisheries sector, sea cage farming will be tried out with technical assistance from Norway, he said.

So far, 2,016 houses have been completed. Three hundred and ninety flats also have been completed and handed over, he said.

As part of the modernisation programmes, the government also intends to modernise 51 fish markets at a cost of ₹138 crore, Mr. Vijayan said.

Minister for Fisheries Saji Cherian, who presided over the function held at the government UP School, Pozhiyoor, said the ‘Theerasadasu’ interaction programme will be a big success in addressing the problems of the fishing community.

Ministers V. Sivankutty, Antony Raju and G. R. Anil, MLAs K. Ansalan and V. Joy, Principal Secretary (Fisheries) K. S. Srinivas, Fisheries director Adeela Abdulla, District Collector Geromic George attended the event.

