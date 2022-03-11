Thrust on knowledge economy, value addition in Kerala Budget

Land tax, fair value of land to go up; green tax on vehicles older than 15 years to go up by 50%; 1% hike in motor vehicle tax on motorcycles costing up to ₹2 lakh

Knowledge economy, IT and job creation found top spots in the State Budget for the 2022-23 fiscal presented by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal on Friday, even as it earmarked ₹2,000 crore for tackling inflation and guaranteeing food security.

Mr. Balagopal’s first full Budget also sought to promote value addition in agriculture and prime the higher education sector to aid economic growth.

Given the urgent need to bolster pandemic-dented State revenues, Mr. Balagopal has proposed additional resource mobilisation to the tune of ₹602 crore, but from sources other than liquor and fuel. The basic land tax rates will witness a hike across all slabs. A new basic land tax slab above 40.47 Ares will be introduced in panchayats, municipalities and Corporations.

Other tax proposals include a one-time hike of 10% in fair value of land across all segments, which will mop up an additional ₹200 crore. The green tax on vehicles older than 15 years will go up by 50%, while a 1% hike in motor vehicle tax has been proposed on motorcycles costing up to ₹ 2 lakh.

This year, the government has taken a break from hiking the welfare pensions.

Commenting on the tax proposals, Mr. Balagopal said they would not burden the public to a great extent. Measures have also been woven into the budget to step up tax collection and accelerate economic growth, he added. A ‘Lucky Bill’ scheme, where GST invoices can be uploaded via an app, will be rolled out to encourage prompt filing of tax returns with gifts.

In 2022-23, the government expects a revenue of ₹1.34 lakh crore and expenditure of ₹1.57 lakh crore. Capital outlay will be to the tune of ₹ 14,891 crore. The revenue deficit stands at 2.3% of the GSDP, fiscal deficit at 3.9% and public debt, 37.18%.

Among the highlights of the Budget are four science parks which will be established at a cost of ₹ 1,000 crore and plans to promote private industrial parks to boost industrial production. IT-related proposals include two new IT parks in Kannur and Kollam and four IT corridors along with 20 small IT parks. An amount of ₹ 100 crore will be provided through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for establishing a medical tech innovation park in Thiruvananthapuram.

A total amount of ₹507 crore has been earmarked for ten major infrastructure development projects of the state including Vizhinjam international seaport project and Kochi Metro. An amount of ₹2,000 crore will be provided through KIIFB for the land acquisition-related works for the proposed SilverLine semi high-speed rail corridor.

The Budget has earmarked ₹2,546.07 crore for the education sector, with special emphasis on higher education. The health sector has an outlay of ₹2,629.33 crore. The Budget has earmarked ₹10 crore for assisting students who were forced to return from war-hit Ukraine and to create a database of Keralites studying abroad.

The agriculture sector allocation stands at ₹881.96 crore. Mr. Balagopal has announced a Value Added Agriculture Mission (VAAM) for increasing the State’s domestic output by producing value-added products from agricultural produce.

The Budget has earmarked ₹ 140 crore for the Kuttanad package and ₹75 crore each for the Idukki, Wayanad and Kasaragod packages.

Other outlays included a proposal to produce ethanol and beverages with low alcoholic content from fruits and other agricultural sources and a ₹2 crore allocation for establishing a Centre for Latin American Studies.

Terming the Budget a package of quixotic proposals submitted by various government departments, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said it lacked vision and was at best, illusory. The Budget whined relentlessly about inflation and economic recession. But it offered no solution to tide over the crisis, he said, slamming the Budget as a right-wing document that rejected welfarism.