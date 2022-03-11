Thrust on IT, education brings cheer to Kannur

The thrust laid by the budget on the development of an Information Technology park and education has brought cheer to the business community and job aspirants in Kannur district.

A science park with an investment of ₹200 crore, infrastructure development of ports for sustainable cargo movement and passenger transport from Azhikal, and allocation of funds for the development of Khadi industry and large-scale production in the handloom sector are among the highlights of the budget presented by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal in the Assembly on Friday.

The focus on IT development in Kannur is a welcome step, said C. Jayachandran, president, Kerala Chamber of Commerce and Industry. “The establishment of an IT park in a suitable area near the airport has been an long-pending demand,” he added. However, he expressed dismay over the delay in setting up the proposed international exhibition centre in Kannur, the foundation stone for which was laid two years ago.

Besides, the proposal to set apart ₹140 crore for the handloom school uniform scheme and ₹40.56 crore for the handloom sector has been greeted by the sector in the district. “The handloom sector has been in deep crisis since the COVID-19 outbreak,” said K.V. Santhosh, secretary, District Handloom Association, a body that represents weavers’ co-operative societies. He added that the sector was badly in need of revival and modernisation to exploit the export market potential offered by the Kannur airport.

The other district-specific allocations include ₹20 crore for Kannur University for setting up start-up and incubation centres along with translational research centres and construction of hostels for boys and girls, ₹2 crore for establishing a cultural centre in the name of Cherusseri at Chirakkal in Kannur, allocation of ₹28 crore to Malabar Cancer Centre, ₹15 crore to Keltron, and ₹2.25 crore for the construction of working women’s hostels at Mattanur.