Thrust on infra development in Kollam Corporation Budget

February 12, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - KOLLAM

Infrastructure received maximum impetus in the Kollam Corporation budget for 2024-2025 presented by Deputy Mayor Kollam Madhu here on Monday.

The budget showing a revenue of ₹1,181.42 crore, expenditure of ₹1,090.59 crore, and surplus of ₹90.83 crore was presented by Deputy Mayor Kollam Madhu here on Monday. The skywalk to be built at the traffic point in Chinnakada where where five main roads meet gets an allocation of ₹2.5 crore.

The proposed design has elevators and escalators along with stairs to access it from different footpaths. While ₹4.4 crore will be used for installing LED lights in all 55 divisions of the Corporation, ₹2.5 core has been set aside for the construction of bus shelters in Kavanadu, Thangassery, Thattamala, Ayathil, Collectorate, High School Junction, Chinnakada and the second terminal of Kollam railway station. In order to make Kollam beach a safe tourist spot as per the recommendations of IIT Madras, an offshore breakwater project will be implemented. Geo-tubes will be installed for the project and the budget has allocated ₹10 core for the purpose. While ₹50 lakh has been earmarked for constructing a night street in Chinnakada, beach road and Link Road, ₹1 crore will be used for beautifying various parts of the city with Biennale-model art works and murals. Another major allocation in the budget is for the construction of shopping complexes in Kavanad, Thangassery and Mundalumoodu. A sum of ₹40 core has been set aside for this and Kallumala Square, a memorial for Kallumala Samaram, a massive revolt against the oppression of dalit women, will be built spending ₹5 crore.

