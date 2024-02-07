Thrust on housing, health, and sanitation in Alappuzha district panchayat Budget

February 07, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The housing, health, and sanitation sectors have received major thrust in the Alappuzha district panchayat’s Budget for 2024-25.

The ₹51.58-lakh surplus Budget, with a revenue of ₹115.09 crore and expenditure of ₹ 114.58 crore, was presented by district panchayat vice-president N.S. Sivaprasad on Wednesday.

Mr. Sivaprasad announced the ‘Nest’ project for building houses for extremely poor families. The project will be implemented jointly by the local body and the Kerala State Housing Board.

An amount of ₹7.55 crore, including ₹1 crore for Nest, has been earmarked for constructing houses for the poor. Besides, the Budget allocated ₹6.20 crore as the district panchayat’s share towards implementing the Livelihood Inclusion Financial Empowerment (LIFE) Mission scheme.

The Budget allocated ₹8.26 crore for various projects in the health sector. For cleanliness and sanitation projects, a sum of ₹7.6 crore has been earmarked. A sum of ₹5.75 crore is allocated for the comprehensive development of Scheduled Caste colonies in the district.

The agriculture sector received an allocation of ₹2.85 crore. The district panchayat set aside ₹1.08 crore for poverty alleviation. A sum of ₹1.05 crore has been earmarked for major projects in the fisheries sector.

The local body will deepen various waterbodies and conserve them by spending ₹1 crore. For various works related to drinking water and setting up reverse osmosis plants in schools, an amount of ₹3.73 crore has been set aside. Basic infrastructure in schools will be developed spending ₹7 crore.

Palliative care received a major boost in the Budget. A secondary palliative care unit will be set up at the Chengannur District Hospital at ₹85 lakh. A rehabilitation centre for differently abled will be constructed at ₹3 crore.

Alappuzha district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari presided.

