Thrust on flood mitigation in Kuttanad

Project to enhance agricultural output of lower Kuttanad region

Attempts by the State government to mitigate the impacts of the annual flood phenomenon in Kuttanad have received a major boost with the allocation of ₹140 crore for flood-control and infrastructure works across the wetland ecosystem.

Presenting the Budget in the Assembly on Friday, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said the amount was being allocated by including it in the second Kuttanad Development Package. The package, announced by the former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac during the 2020-21 annual Budget, focusses on eco-restoration of the Vembanad wetland ecosystem, farming, development, and flood mitigation through a package of ₹2,400 crore.

Under this, ₹33 crore will go towards flood-mitigation projects in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts. The plan, which combines Kottayam and Alappuzha districts into a single unit, seeks to facilitate the flow of excess river water from Vembanad Lake to the Arabian Sea.

Rice production

Further, ₹54 crore has been set apart for enhancing rice production in Kuttanad paddy fields by minimising crop loss.

Infrastructure development works across various paddy fields in Ramankary, Edathua, Chambakkulam, Neelamperoor and Kainakary panchayats will be implemented through the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund scheme.

“A new project is envisaged to enhance the agricultural output of the lower Kuttanad region by undertaking various activities such as deepening of canals, construction of 53 outer bunds, construction of protection wall, and construction of engine floor and engine shed in various paddy fields. An amount of ₹20 crore has been earmarked for this scheme in 2022-23,” said Mr. Balagopal.

Last month, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the launch of a project to deepen the Pazhukkanila backwater system and to construct a ring road by strengthening the adjacent polder bunds, which forms part of the Kuttanad Package. Kuttanad, which once attracted settler farmers from outside, has reported an exodus of local residents as they have been unable to withstand the effects of climate change and human factors.