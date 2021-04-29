Thrust on eco, waste management projects in Orthodox church budget

Budget of ₹841 crore for fiscal 2021-22

The managing committee of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church on Thursday approved a budget of ₹841 crore under various schedules for the fiscal 2021-22.

The budget, presented by association secretary Biju Oommen at an online meeting presided over by Baselios Mar Thoma Paulose II, gives thrust to projects for ecological conservation, waste management, and financial assistance to church members.

The meeting also decided to inaugurate the year-long platinum jubilee of the canonisation of Mar Gregorious of Parumala and Mar Baselios Yeldho of Kothamanglam in November this year.

The budget sets apart ₹10 lakh as financial assistance to the kin of economically weak church members who died of COVID-19. It also proposes to launch a face mask/ hand sanitiser unit under the Marth Mariam Samajam at ₹25 lakh. A sum of ₹15 lakh has been allotted as uniform allowance to students who aspire to join the health sector.

Sahaya Hastham, a dialysis and liver transplantation project initiated by the church, receives an allocation of ₹40 lakh while ₹25 lakh has been set apart for distribution of pension to deserving widows of the church members.

Funds have also been allotted for providing educational assistance to students from poor families, construction of homes, and marriage assistance, among others.

In honour of jawan Anish Thomas, a soldier who was killed in a shell attack by the Pakistan army, a fixed deposit will be opened in the name of his daughter.

Funds will also be given for planting hybrid fruit saplings in the properties under the church, besides establishing a mini nature park at the Pambady Dayara. The budget also proposes to launch a mobile application for mapping the various establishments and services of the church.

All metropolitans of the Orthodox church attended the meeting.