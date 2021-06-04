Thrust on coastal protection provides hope for Thrissur

Building of highway, sea walls, and relocation scheme highlights of the project

The first budget of the second Pinarayi government has provided hope for the coastal belt.

The budget has earmarked ₹5,300 crore for a project to protect the coastal belt of the State. Under the project, tetrapods and diaphragm walls will be set up in areas where there are no sea walls or at places where they have collapsed.

Assembly constituencies such as Guruvayur, Nattika, Kaipamangalam, and Kodungallur have lengthy coastal areas in Thrissur district.

“The budget, which gives thrust for coastal protection and vaccination, gives hope for the people in coastal areas. We will try our best to fulfil these projects,” said E.T. Tyson, Kaipamangalam MLA.

The Coastal Highway has been included in the new projects under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. The Azhikode-Chamakkala road, passing through seven grama panchayats, will give a much needed boost for Kaipamangalam constituency, he said.

An amount of ₹1.5 crore has been earmarked for the protection of Valiyathode-Perumthode and ₹10 lakh will be allotted for people, who reside within 50 metres of the sea to relocate.

The budget has allotted ₹1 crore for constructing a stadium at Kara for strengthening the sports sector in the coastal belt. A fish processing centre will be set up at Vanchippura, Kaipamangalam, at a cost of₹3 crore. Another ₹7 crore has been alloted for a fish market and shopping complex at Moonnupeedika.