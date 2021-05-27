Thrust on bettering Kerala’s power-generation capability: Krishnankutty

Electricity Minister says power distribution will be kept in public sector

Increasing Kerala’s power-generation capability, with emphasis on tapping the cheaper energy sources, is a top priority for Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty.

“Quality power at cost-effective rates will be given priority. For that we have to exploit the potential in solar, wind and small hydel power projects,” Mr. Krishnankutty told The Hindu. Improving the quality of the supplied power and expanding coverage are other focus areas.

For non-applicants too

“When we say 100% electricity coverage, we are usually referring to electricity connections obtained by people who have applied. But there are many people who have not applied for a connection due to various reasons. They will also be covered,” Mr. Krishnankutty, who held the crucial Water Resources portfolio in the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, said.

As the 76-year-old Janata Dal (Secular) leader embarks upon his new role, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), which has 1.3 crore consumers, already has several initiatives under way for reinforcing the internal power transmission backbone and the wide distribution network.

Ongoing power-generation projects will be completed in a time-bound manner, Mr. Krishnankutty said. On the transmission and distribution fronts, the TransGrid 2.0 project designed to strengthen internal power transmission and ‘Dyuthi,’ meant to fine-tune distribution, will be completed as quickly as possible, Mr. Krishnankutty said.

For industries, farm sector

The electricity needs of industries and the farm sector will be given special attention, he said. “Power connections will be given on a priority basis to units engaged in the manufacturing of value-added products, particularly in rural areas. These units can generate a lot of jobs, especially for women,” he said.

The Minister has asked the KSEB to draft proposals on how the power sector can help the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On a wider policy front, Mr. Krishnankutty reiterated the LDF’s declared stand that power distribution will be kept in the public sector. (The State government and the KSEB have vehemently opposed the Union Power Ministry’s moves to privatise State-owned distribution companies.) “The generation, transmission and distribution units under the KSEB will be maintained as such,” he said.