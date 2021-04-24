Throwing caution to the wind, hundreds gather for biennial equestrian race in Kerala

PALAKKAD

24 April 2021 14:20 IST

Police stopped the race, and slapped cases against 100-odd people, including the organisers.

An equestrian race was conducted at Thathamangalam near here on April 24 morning in blatant violation of the COVID-19 restrictions. Hundreds of people gathered to witness the biennial event, throwing caution to the winds.

Police stopped the race, and slapped cases against 100-odd people, including the organisers. Police said the organisers had assured the authorities that the event would only be a symbolic one.

Police said 54 horses took part in the race held as part of the Angadivela, an integral part of the Vettai Karuppasamy Temple festival at Thathamangalam — a village in the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border.

Advertising

Advertising

Dozens of horses had been brought from Ooty and Chennai for the biennial Angadivela festival. The curtains went up on the festival on April 17. A customary elephant race was also on the cards for May 1.

The biennial equestrian race along the main roads of the temple street is a traditional event that attracts thousands of people from different parts, especially from Tamil Nadu.

Festival committee secretary M. Murukanandan had announced that the event would be cancelled in view of the COVID-19 situation. However, the conducting of the race and the gathering of the crowds on both sides of the road surprised the authorities, who swung into action.

During the race, one horse lost control and ran into the crowd before hitting against an iron post. The village jockey, who rode the horse along the tarred road at a great pace without wearing any personal protective gear, escaped unhurt.