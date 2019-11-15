Thrithala leads in school festival

Thrithala sub-district cruised ahead of others by scoring 401 points on the second day of the Revenue District School Arts Festival held at Desabandhu Higher Secondary School and St. Dominic’s A.L.P. School at Thachampara near Mannarkkad on Thursday.

Palakkad sub-district was in the second position with 383 points and Mannarkkad sub-district in the third place with 380 points.

Alathur sub-district was in the fourth position with 371 points.

Gurukulam shines

BSS Gurukulam Higher Secondary School, Alathur, put up the best individual show on Thursday.

In upper primary (UP) Sanskrit festival, Ottapalam sub-district was leading with 18 points. In high school category, Mannarkkad, Alathur and Cherpulassery were jostling for the top slot with 10 points.

In UP Arabic festival, Thrithala, Mannarkkad and Cherpulassery shared the first place by scoring 30 points.

In high school category, Pattambi, Ottapalam and Mannarkkad shared the first place by scoring 55 points.

V.K. Sreekandan, MP, inaugurated the festival. District panchayat president K. Santhakumari presided. Mannarkkad block panchayat president O.P. Shareef, Sreekrishnapuram block panchayat president P. Aravindakshan, Palakkad municipal chairperson Prameela Sasidharan, Thachampara grama panchayat president P. Ramani, and district panchayat member C. Achuthan Nair spoke.