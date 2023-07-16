Thrissur Zoological Park initiates steps to procure anacondas, elands, giraffes

July 16, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KOCHI

African wildlife species such as giraffe, zebra and eland (African antelope) and South America’s anacondas are likely to find their way to the Thrissur Zoological Park, Puthur, which is set to open its doors to the public in the first quarter of next year.

The park authorities have initiated steps to add four elands and anacondas each and three giraffes and zebras each to its collection. Four agencies from the country engaged in the procurement of exotic animals responded to an Expression of Interest floated by the park authorities recently.

Other animals

Himalayan black bear, sloth bears, dhole and avian species such as macaws and cockatoo too will be added to the collection from the stock within the country.

The procurement of exotic animals is a tedious process that includes clearances from various national and international agencies, besides adhering to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora. Statutory clearances from the donor and recipient countries were also required, said K.J. Vargehse, Special Officer for the park project, which is coming up on 328 acres of forestland at Puthur in the Pattikkad Forest Range.

Exotic species needed to be airlifted from the donor countries and quarantined at the port of entry before transportation to the final destination. Quarantine facilities were to be set up for these species to ensure that they were free from any disease. The process of importing exotic species could take up to a year, he said.

From State’s zoos

Nearly 500 animals belonging to 47 species from the Thrissur Zoo and some animals from the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo will be shifted to the park.

Around 30 e-vehicles, of 24 passenger capacity each, will be used to take visitors around. An Expression of Interest will be floated inviting bids from firms for the facility.

The park expected 13 lakh visitors in the first year of operation. Around 25 lakh visitors were expected from the fifth year of operation, he said.

The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board has provided ₹269.75 crore for the project. The plan fund of ₹40 crore will also be used for the project.

