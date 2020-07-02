Thrissur zoo to be shifted to Puthur by December

Forest Minister K. Raju arriving to inaugurate Vanamaholsavam at the Zoological Park, Puthur, on Thursday.

Thrissur

02 July 2020 23:39 IST

Zoological Park spread over 338 acres being constructed at new site

The animals in the Thrissur zoo will be shifted to the Zoological Park at Puthur by December, Minister of Forests K. Raju has said. He was speaking after inaugurating the Vanamaholsavam at Zoological Park at Puthur, near here, on Thursday.

An amount of ₹269.75 crore from KIIFB and the rest as State fund has been allotted for the Zoological Park, which is being constructed at the cost of ₹360 crore. The Zoological Park, spread over 338 acres, has 23 enclosures, a veterinary hospital complex and other infrastructure facilities. Work of the enclosures was progressing, said the Minister.

“Forests are the basis of survival of life on earth. Around 10 lakh tree saplings will be planted on 136 hectare in Zoological Park,” the Minister said.

The park will be divided into nine regions for planting different types of trees. Government Chief Whip K. Rajan presided over the function.