Thrissur zoo to be shifted to Puthur by December

The animals in the Thrissur zoo will be shifted to the Zoological Park at Puthur by December, Minister of Forests K. Raju has said. He was speaking after inaugurating the Vanamaholsavam at Zoological Park at Puthur, near here, on Thursday.
An amount of ₹269.75 crore from KIIFB and the rest as State fund has been allotted for the Zoological Park, which is being constructed at the cost of ₹360 crore. The Zoological Park, spread over 338 acres, has 23 enclosures, a veterinary hospital complex and other infrastructure facilities. Work of the enclosures was progressing, said the Minister.
“Forests are the basis of survival of life on earth. Around 10 lakh tree saplings will be planted on 136 hectare in Zoological Park,” the Minister said.
The park will be divided into nine regions for planting different types of trees. Government Chief Whip K. Rajan presided over the function.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath