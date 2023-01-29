HamberMenu
Thrissur youth stabbed to death in Poland 

January 29, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year-old man from Ollur, near here, was stabbed to death in Poland on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Suraj, son of Chembotharakkal Muraleedharan, of Ollur. Suraj was working as a supervisor in a private company in Poland. It is reported that Suraj was attacked by a few Georgian citizens following an altercation. Four Keralites, who were with Suraj, also sustained stab injuries. Suraj had gone to Poland five months ago. The Indian Embassy in Poland has confirmed the news, according to sources close to the youth’s family.

