Thrissur youth Aniyan Midhun masters the dragon

First south Indian to reach Wushu national team

Wushu may be a not-so-familiar martial art in the State. But for Aniyan Midhun, it has been part of his life since childhood.

He is in a ten-member Indian squad competing in the South Asian Wushu Championship scheduled for March 30 and 31 in Nepal. Hailing from Nattika in Thrissur, he is the first wushu player from southern India to reach the Indian team. He will be competing in the 70-kg category. Performances at State meets paved way for his entry to the national team.

He is at present training under Indian wushu coach and Arjuna Award winner Kuldeep Handu.

“I am so happy to represent the county in the South Asian championship. I hope I can make the country proud through my performance,” says Aniyan, also a national champion in kick-boxing.

The 28-year-old was introduced to wushu, also known as Chinese kung fu, when he was a fifth standard student. His trainers in karate and kick-boxing advised Aniyan to practise wushu, when they realised his potential.

Without disappointing his gurus, he got selected to the Thrissur Sports Club and went on to participate in competitions across the country to win medals. He became a national champion in wushu as well as kick-boxing. He is also a black belt in karate.

Fitness trainer too

A celebrity fitness trainer, Aniyan used to referee State-level wushu competitions.

Back at Nattika, this multimedia graduate from Annamalai University has many disciples with over 70 training under him.