Thrissur youth Aniyan Midhun masters the dragon

Wushu may be a not-so-familiar martial art in the State. But for Aniyan Midhun, it has been part of his life since childhood.
He is in a ten-member Indian squad competing in the South Asian Wushu Championship scheduled for March 30 and 31 in Nepal. Hailing from Nattika in Thrissur, he is the first wushu player from southern India to reach the Indian team. He will be competing in the 70-kg category. Performances at State meets paved way for his entry to the national team.
He is at present training under Indian wushu coach and Arjuna Award winner Kuldeep Handu.
“I am so happy to represent the county in the South Asian championship. I hope I can make the country proud through my performance,” says Aniyan, also a national champion in kick-boxing.
The 28-year-old was introduced to wushu, also known as Chinese kung fu, when he was a fifth standard student. His trainers in karate and kick-boxing advised Aniyan to practise wushu, when they realised his potential.
Without disappointing his gurus, he got selected to the Thrissur Sports Club and went on to participate in competitions across the country to win medals. He became a national champion in wushu as well as kick-boxing. He is also a black belt in karate.
Fitness trainer too
A celebrity fitness trainer, Aniyan used to referee State-level wushu competitions.
Back at Nattika, this multimedia graduate from Annamalai University has many disciples with over 70 training under him.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath