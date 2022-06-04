Thrissur under the grip of fever

There is threat of dengue fever and leptospirosis too

Even before the monsoon sets in the district, there is a spurt in cases of fever in Thrissur.

Hundreds of people are seeking treatment in hospitals for fever. Cases of dengue fever and leptospirosis have also been reported in the district.

According to statistics of the Health department, 388 people sought treatment on June 1, while 495 people reached on June 2. There are cases of dengue fever and leptospirosis too.

In the wake of spurt in epidemics, the district administration has been organising a cleanliness campaign ‘Heal Thy Thrissur’ on June 5. The campaign is meant for getting rid of epidemics and improving the public health.

Entire houses, government and private offices, business establishments, markets , schools, hospitals, and religious institutions will participate in the drive.

Destroying the breeding places of mosquitoes and treatment of garbage will be given stress in the drive.

The dumped waste in water bodies, on streets and public places will be removed so that the breeding grounds of the disease-spreading mosquitoes, flies and rats can be destroyed. Stagnated canals will be cleaned. Tree branches posing a threat will be cut.