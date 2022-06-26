Thrissur tops Revenue Kalolsavam

Kannur follows; Kottayam in third position

Thrissur district won the overall trophy in the first ever State Revenue Kalolsavam that concluded in Thrissur on Sunday. Thrissur won 288 points, including 249 points from cultural competitions and 39 from sports events. Kannur came second position with 197 points, including 158 points from cultural events and 39 points from sports events. Kottayam is in the third position with 192 points. Malappuram topped in sports events with 65 points.

Collector, a participant

Thrissur district maintained a clear lead right from the first day of the three-day festival. The hosts stood out in stage and off-stage events. Thiruvathirakali was the highlight on Sunday. District Collector Haritha V. Kumar herself led the Thrissur team, which came up trumps. The competition was held in a packed venue at Thekkinkadu Maidan.

In all, 39 events were held in four venues at the Kalolsavam. The main venue was Thekkinkadu Maidan while other venues were CMS School, Town Hall, and Regional Theatre.

A first for State

It was for the first time that such a festival was being organised in the State for its government employees. Employees of departments including, revenue , survey , local body institutions and disaster management took part in the event. The event gave them a break from the mundane work, but and provided them with a chance to showcase their talents.

While inaugurating the festival, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had stressed the need of such cultural intervals for the employees. It would improve the efficiency of the workers, he said.