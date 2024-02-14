Thrissur to host Varnapakittu transgender arts fete from Saturday

February 14, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Varnapakittu, the State transgender arts festival, will begin in Thrissur on Saturday.

Programmes as part of the three-day festival will be held at Town Hall and Ezhuthachan Samajam Hall. A procession will be taken out from Students’ Corner to Town Hall at 4 p.m. on Saturday. This will be followed by the festival inauguration by Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu. Minister for Revenue K. Rajan; Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes K. Radhakrishnan,; P. Balachandran, MLA; the district panchayat president; and the Corporation Mayor will be present.

After the inaugural, nearly 200 transgender persons from across the State will present a cultural programme.

Programmes will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday.

The valedictory will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday.

All transgender persons presenting solo and group events at Varnapakittu will be presented with a citation, cash award, and certificate.

Four registration counters have been set up for the festival. It will be held in compliance with the green protocol.

All arrangements for the three-day festival have been completed, a statement here said.

