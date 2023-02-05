ADVERTISEMENT

Thrissur to host international cultural fest next year: Saji Cherian 

February 05, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST

Chief Minister inaugurates 13th edition of ITFoK

The Hindu Bureau

The percussion ensemble led by Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Chairman and percussion maestro Mattannur Sankarankutty, kicked off the celebrations of the International Theatre Festival of Kerala in Thrissur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. K. NAJEEB

Thrissur

Thrissur will host a 15-day-long International cultural festival next year, which will be jointly organised with various cultural academies, Minister of Culture Saji Cherian announced here on Sunday.

He was addressing the inaugural function of the 13th edition of the International Theatre Festival of Kerala.

The cultural festival, a dream project of the government, will be an International festival of theatre, art, dance and music organised jointly by the Sangeetha Nataka Akademi, Sahitya Akademi, Lalithakala Akademi, Film Akademi and Kerala Kalamandalam, the Minister said.

Congratulating the organisers of the ITFoK, Mr. Cherian said the theatre festival has placed the State in the global map of theatre.

“Meticulously organised with a message of ‘Humanity must Unite’, it reflects the socio-political-cultural issues of the world. It gives a message of survival at the most challenging times,” he said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who inaugurated the festival online recalled the remarkable contributions of theatre in the social reformations of Kerala.

The theme of the festival is most relevant in contemporary society of increasing hatred and vengeance, he said. The Chief Minster also inaugurated the renovated Actor Murali Theatre.

Drumming up the excitement of theatre buffs, a scintillating performance of percussion ensemble, led by Sangeetha Nataka Akademi chairman and percussion maestro Matannur Sankarankutty kicked off the festival celebrations on the Akademi campus. The formal inaugural function started with a mesmerising rendition of Kabir Doha, by Musician Pushpavathi, who is the vie-chairman of the Akademi.

Higher Education Minister K. Bindu, Revenue Minister K. Rajan, T.N. Prathapan, MP, P. Balachandran, MLA and many other dignitaries attended the inaugural function.

In all 10 international plays and 14 national plays will be staged at the 10-day festival. Performance by four musical bands, discussions and workshops will be part of the festival.

The highlight performance of the opening day was Samson, an international play by South African Theatre Company Third World Bunfight, directed by well-known playwright Brett Bailey.

Nilavilikal, Marmarangal, Akroshangal by Enclave Theatre directed by K.S. Prathapan and Taking sides by The Company Theatre from Maharasha directed by Atul Kumar were the other plays. A performance by Music band Indian Ocean drew a large audience.

