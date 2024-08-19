Thrissur Titans launches team jersey and anthem 

Thrissur Titans is all set to compete in the inaugural Kerala Cricket League organised by the Kerala Cricket Association. In a recent ceremony held here the team launched their official jersey and team anthem.

The jersey was unveiled by cine artist Dev Menon and Titans team owner and Finesse Group Director Sajjad Sait, in the presence of the team’s head coach and former Kerala cricket team captain Sunil Oasis, and star player Varun Nayanar.

At the event, Varun was named the team captain. The team anthem, titled ‘We are Thrissur Titans,’ was released by Sreejith Rajan, CEO of Thrissur Titans.

Yellow and green

The anthem, penned by lyricist B.K. Harinarayanan, is composed by Niranj Suresh and vocals are by Sachin Warrier and Niranj Suresh. The Titans’ jersey in vibrant yellow and rich green draws inspiration from Thrissur Pooram. The design of the jersey is a tribute to the festival city and the aesthetic essence of Kerala, according to a press release.

“The Kerala Cricket League (KCL), under the aegis of the Kerala Cricket Association, offers tremendous opportunities for players to aspire to a brighter cricketing future,” says Mr. Sait.

Icon player

Kerala cricket team member and IPL star Vishnu Vinod has been named the team’s icon player. The Titans acquired Varun for ₹7.2 lakh in the bid held the previous week. Varun had scored a double century in his debut in Kerala’s Under-19 team.

The Thrissur Titans has a strong line-up of players: Abhishek Pratap (all-rounder), Monu Krishna (wicket-keeper), Aditya Vinod (bowler), Anas Naseer (batsman), Mohammad Ishaq (bowler), Gokul Gopinath (bowler), Akshay Manohar (all-rounder), Imran Ahmed (all-rounder), Jishnu A. (all-rounder), Arjun Venugopal (all-rounder), Ethan Apple Tom (all-rounder), Vaishakh Chandran (all-rounder), Mithun P.K. (all-rounder), Nitish M.D. (bowler), Anand Sagar (batsman), and Niranjan Dev (batsman).

The Kerala Cricket League will be held at the Greenfield Stadium, Karyavattom, Thiruvananthapuram, from September 2.