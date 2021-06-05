Thrissur Thekkinkadu maidan has 661 trees

Mapping of trees done for the area considered the city’s oxygen plant

A map of trees that make the green cover for the Thekkinkadu maidan, the oxygen plant of Thrissur city, has been prepared.

The tree mapping exercise has been carried out by INTACH (Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage) volunteers under the guidance of Dr. N. Sasidharan (former chief scientist of Kerala Forest Research Institute [KFRI ]) and Dr. P.S. Easa (former director of KFRI). The entire mapping exercise took around three months.

The enumeration proclaims that there are 661 trees in Thekkinkadu with 93 species. Kanikkonna (Cassia fistula) is the most abundant species (65 in number). There are 48 copperpod (Peltophorum Pterocarpum) with bright yellow flowers and 45 Rain trees (Albizia saman).

The large spreading foliage of raintrees occupy maximum canopy area. There are 34 mango trees (Mangifera Indica) and 47 teak trees (Tectona grandis), mostly in the southern area of the maidan. In addition, there are 16 elengi (Mimusops elengi) and 21 mahogany (Swietenia macrophylla ) trees. Among the 93 species of trees, 38 are exotic trees, 26 are ornamental/garden plants, and 46 are species of medicinal value including kadukka (Terminalia Chebula) and Thanni (Terminalia Bellirica).

The experts are of the opinion that the rich varieties of trees in the maidan make it a unique ecosystem for the town. “Additional tree planting can be done by adding interesting species, also connected to the temple, which would also add to biodiversity. The tree health needs to be assessed and action taken including trimming and removal of branches, if necessary,” the experts suggested.

A landscape plan could be prepared for the maidan with a plan for further planting of suitable species, they noted.

INTACH would also be releasing a brochure, and conducting an exhibition soon, for the public, based on the tree mapping, for creating awareness.