Thrissur teems with ‘tigers’ during Onam fete

Thrissur city was literally under the siege of ‘tigers’ on Saturday evening. Around 300 tigers, in all possible colours, pranced around the city at a rollicking show of Pulikkali, which brought the curtains down on Onam celebrations in Thrissur.

Last year’s Pulikkali was cancelled due to floods and this year’s zest amply compensated for it. From tiger cubs to pot-bellied big cats, all danced to the rustic beats of drummers.

Contingents regale

Contingents of Viyyur desham, Kottappuram centre, Thrikkumarakudam, Viyyur centre, Ayyanthole and Kottappuram desham regaled the thousands of people who thronged the Swaraj round.

Youngsters and Otherwise bullied for their huge tummies, pot-bellied men are on huge demand on Pulikkali day.

Organisers hunt for pot-bellied men all over Kerala.

This time, tigers sporting six-pack were also seen.

The dance movements gave life to the tiger faces drawn on their huge bellies.

From black panthers to leopards and tigers, big cats appeared in shades of green, blue and violet. Some had adorned their bodies with fluorescent paint.

Tableaux with current and religious themes were an added attraction.

No rigid rules

Pulikkali, believed to have originated two centuries ago as a pure street dance, became part of Onam celebrations recently.

It does not have any rigid rules. Each artist creates his own style.

This time three women also joined the event. There is no age limit for the street pageant.

Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar flagged off the event at Bini Junction around 5 p.m. Chief whip K. Rajan, Mayor Ajitha Vijayan and T.N. Prathapan, MP, were present.

Tight security was in place in the city in connection with the event. Traffic regulations were on in the city from afternoon.

Bull runs amok

Meanwhile, a stray bull ran amok through the crowd near Jos Theatre, spreading panic. Six persons, including a woman, suffered injuries in the melee. They were later taken to hospital.

Though the Corporation usually shifts stray cattle to special shelters during festivals, this time many were seen roaming around the Thekkinkadu Maidan during Pulikkali celebrations.