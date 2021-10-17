Thrissur takes steps against relentless rain

Those in high range, coastal areas shifted to relief camps

With no let-up in downpour, low-lying areas in Thrissur district have come under water. Shutters of all dams in the districts have been opened and all rivers are in spate. People were evacuated from the banks of rivers and high ranges on Sunday.

Forty families were evacuated from the Puthur panchayat, where there is a threat of landslips. While 11 families were shifted to a relief camp opened at St. John’s Academy, Vettukad, others were shifted to their relatives’ houses. Ten families were shifted from Kokkath Colony in Kainur.

Many families on the banks of rivers such as Chalakudy, Manali, Bharathapuzha, and Kuramali were evacuated. With rain continuing, more people have been reaching the camps. Six relief camps are functioning in the district and the authorities are planning to open more.

Trained teams of fishers

A team of fishworkers, specially trained for rescue operations, have been deployed in the district.

The fishworkers have undergone special training in sea rescue and other life-saving operations. Boats of Matsyafed are also ready for rescue operations.

Low-lying areas of Kodungallur taluk are under water. Two relief camps have been opened in the taluk at Kaipamangalam and Edathiruthy villages. Twenty-three persons from Kanjirappally colony at the Pariyaram panchayat have been rehabilitated to relief camps at Konnakuzhy in the wake of a landslip threat.

A control room is functioning at the Kunnamkulam municipality as the flood situation is severe. Floodwater entered many shops near the new bus stand. Vaduthala, Chattukulam, and Vattampadam too are affected. Many areas on the Pattambi road and the Guruvayur road are under water.

Water level in the Chalakudy river has been rising with the release of water from the Peringalkuthu reservoir. Low-lying areas of Athirappilly, Pariyaram, and Meloor panchayats are under water.

As water level at Peechi reservoir increased, all dam shutters were opened. The Manali river is overflowing and authorities are trying to evacuate people from the banks. A relief camp has been opened at the Manathala government school to rehabilitate families in Chavakkad municipality.