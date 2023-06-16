Thrissur takes COVID orphans under its wings

June 16, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Thrissur

Thrissur has embarked on an ambitious project to support education of children, who are orphaned by the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the project initiated by District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja, education support will be given to children, who lost both or one of their parents in the pandemic attack.

The project aims at providing educational assistance to 609 students, who lost their parents in the pandemic in the district. In the first phase, 26 meritorious students including those who won high marks in the SSLC examinations and a few students, who pursue undergraduate courses in various colleges in the district, were given scholarships for the higher education. Sarojini Damodaran Foundation and CREDAI (Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India) provided support.

“Study well and achieve great heights in future. When you grow up you should provide help to students who need your support,” the Collector told the students after distributing the scholarships.

The support would be provided in a priority basis. Many people are coming forward to provide support to the project. In the coming days we were expecting more support so that we could help all the 609 children, who lost their parents, the Collector said.