Kerala

Thrissur students win many ranks

Students from Thrissur made the district proud by winning many top positions in the KEAM entrance examinations.

Faiz Hashim of Wadakkanchery won the first rank in engineering entrance examination.

Faris Abdul Nassar Kallayil, another Thrissur student, is the topper in Pharmacy entrance examination. In the SC category of the engineering entrance examination, B. Ammu of Viyyur won top rank. O. Aadinath Chandra of Valappad won third rank in Architecture entrance. In all, 4,897 students won eligibility in the entrance examination from the district.

There are 89 students among the top 1,000 ranks from the district.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 7, 2021 10:47:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/thrissur-students-win-many-ranks/article36885713.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY