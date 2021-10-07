Thrissur students win many ranks

4,897 students win eligibility, 89 from district among top 1,000 rankers

Students from Thrissur made the district proud by winning many top positions in the KEAM entrance examinations.

Faiz Hashim of Wadakkanchery won the first rank in engineering entrance examination.

Faris Abdul Nassar Kallayil, another Thrissur student, is the topper in Pharmacy entrance examination. In the SC category of the engineering entrance examination, B. Ammu of Viyyur won top rank. O. Aadinath Chandra of Valappad won third rank in Architecture entrance. In all, 4,897 students won eligibility in the entrance examination from the district.

There are 89 students among the top 1,000 ranks from the district.