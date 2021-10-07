Thrissur student tops KEAM-2021

Thrissur

07 October 2021

Faiz Hashim from Wadakkanchery aspires to do computer Science from IIT.

Faiz Hashim from Wadakkanchery in Thrissur district is the topper in KEAM (engineering) Entrance Examination.

A student of Devamatha Public School, Thrissur, he aspires to do computer Science from IIT for his higher studies. ”The JEE (advanced) examination result will come soon. I have done it well,” said Faiz Hashim, who is interested in research.

The younger son of Hashim Valiyil, an engineer, and Razia, Faiz Hashim, went to Brilliant Study Centre, Pala, for his entrance coaching.

“With consistent preparation and judicious use of time, one can crack the entrance examination easily. My brother Fahd Hshim, who is doing MBBS in AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, helped me to set a study pattern,” Hashim said.

Prepare by solving lots of questions, Hashim advises KEAM aspirants. “Learn from your mistakes. My coaching centre used to conduct lots of examinations. We will definitely make mistakes. Take note of the mistakes. It will help a lot. Short notes are also very useful, especially in the end, when we feel bored reading the entire text,” he said

Take a break whenever you feel tired, Hashim asserted.

Hashim was topper in the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (main) too.

“There was a lot of support from the Brilliant coaching centre as well as teachers from Devamatha Public School,” he said.

A music lover, Hashim plays instruments like keyboard and guitar besides indulging in chess and football.

“Online classes during the pandemic time were a blessing in disguise in a way. As we are getting the videos of the classes, we can rewind and listen to them. We can save time for commuting and study at our own pace,” he added.