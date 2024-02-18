Thrissur student receives Outstanding Cambridge Learner Award

February 18, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - Thrissur

Niharika Manoj Anthikkat, a student of Devamatha CMI International School, Thangaloor, received the Outstanding Cambridge Learner Award in the High Achievement Category for German Language in the IGCSE Board Exam- 2022-23 of Cambridge International.

Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards are a group of awards issued by Cambridge Assessment International Education. They recognise exceptional learner achievement in Cambridge examinations around the world.

Devamatha International has been offering the Cambridge International IGCSE Boards since 2017.