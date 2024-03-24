ADVERTISEMENT

Thrissur should focus on infrastructure development: E. Sreedharan

March 24, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Thrissur should focus on development of infrastructure facilities like road and rail, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader E. Sreedharan, also known as the Metro Man, has said.

Addressing a discussion on development document of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) here on Sunday, he said as an important city in Central Kerala region, development of Thrissur is very important.

“Entrepreneurship should be encouraged. Guruvayur-Thirunavaya railway line should be implemented fast. Guruvayur-Thrissur line should be doubled. Thrissur will be benefited by the proposed Nilambur-Nanjangud line.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The existing roads are inadequate for the development of Thrissur, Mr. Sreedharan noted. New roads and elevated bypasses should come here. We need to plan projects with a vision for the next 50 years. The State cannot survive only on expatriate money. New industries and enterprises should come here. Infrastructure and power availability are necessary for that, Mr. Sreedharan added.

NDA candidate Suresh Gopi, who participated in the discussion, said he was not a full-time politician. I am interested only in what I can do for the country if I win the election, he said. BJP State vice-president C. Sadanandan presided over.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US