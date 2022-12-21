Thrissur Shopping Festival kicks off on Thursday

December 21, 2022 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Thrissur

A host of cultural programmes to be organised as part of the 25-day carnival

The Hindu Bureau

Shops in Thrissur city that are illuminated as part of the shopping festival which kicks off on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Thrissur Shopping Festival on Thursday jointly organised by the Thrissur Corporation and the Chamber of Commerce.

ADVERTISEMENT

The city has already been witnessing a carnival spirit. Shops and other business establishments have been illuminated to usher in the 25-day festival. Shops will remain open till 11 p.m. during these days. The festival, which is organised to rejuvenate the market, is expected to make the Christmas and New Year celebrations vibrant.

Cultural programmes will be organised during the days of the festival which concludes on January 15.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Boat trip at Vanchikulam, craft mela at Palace Road and a motor race in the city are special attractions. A musical night led by the band Thaikkudam Bridge, composer Ouseppachan and singer Rimi Tomy will be another highlight. A food festival, exhibitions, fashion week and a Hollywood dance fest will also add colour to the festivities.

Actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi released the festival logo on Wednesday. Mr. Gopi handed over the torchlight for the campaign rally ahead of the festival to Chamber of Commerce president P.K. Jaleel.

A cleaning drive was also organised in the city on the day as part of the shopping festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US