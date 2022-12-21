  1. EPaper
Thrissur Shopping Festival kicks off on Thursday

A host of cultural programmes to be organised as part of the 25-day carnival

December 21, 2022 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Shops in Thrissur city that are illuminated as part of the shopping festival which kicks off on Thursday.

Shops in Thrissur city that are illuminated as part of the shopping festival which kicks off on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Thrissur Shopping Festival on Thursday jointly organised by the Thrissur Corporation and the Chamber of Commerce.

The city has already been witnessing a carnival spirit. Shops and other business establishments have been illuminated to usher in the 25-day festival. Shops will remain open till 11 p.m. during these days. The festival, which is organised to rejuvenate the market, is expected to make the Christmas and New Year celebrations vibrant.

Cultural programmes will be organised during the days of the festival which concludes on January 15.

Boat trip at Vanchikulam, craft mela at Palace Road and a motor race in the city are special attractions. A musical night led by the band Thaikkudam Bridge, composer Ouseppachan and singer Rimi Tomy will be another highlight. A food festival, exhibitions, fashion week and a Hollywood dance fest will also add colour to the festivities.

Actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi released the festival logo on Wednesday. Mr. Gopi handed over the torchlight for the campaign rally ahead of the festival to Chamber of Commerce president P.K. Jaleel.

A cleaning drive was also organised in the city on the day as part of the shopping festival.

