Thrissur sets up ‘sanitiser tunnels’

As part of intensifying measures against the spread of COVID-19, ‘sanitiser tunnels’ have been set up at various centres in Thrissur.
In the first phase, the tunnels, which will spray disinfectants on people passing through them, have been set up at the Sakthan market and the district hospital.
The district administration will set up more tunnels at Chavakkad, Chalakudy and Irinjalakuda taluk hospitals and the Government Medical College Hospital.
The tunnel in front of the district hospital was ready on Tuesday. Chief Whip K. Rajan, Mayor Ajitha Jayarajan, District Collector S. Shanavas and elected representatives visited the tunnel on the day.
