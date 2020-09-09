Thrissur sees another surge with 318 local transmission cases of COVID-19

State’s biggest FLTC opened at Nattika; new hospital at Thekkil handed over to govt.

As many as 323 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Thrissur on Wednesday. The number of local transmission cases was 318. The source of infection of three patients could not be traced.

The district also reported 145 recoveries.

There are now 1,695 active COVID-19 cases. As many as 10,957 people are under observation. The district has so far reported 5,935 infections.

‘A role model’

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while inaugurating the Lulu COVID -19 first-line treatment centre at Nattika on Wednesday, called up on people to continue the fight against the pandemic with unity.

People’s participation in COVID-19 preventive measures in Kerala was a role model for the entire world, said Lulu Group chairman M.A. Yusuff Ali. Health Minister K.K. Shylaja presided over.

The first-line treatment centre at Nattika with 1,400 beds is the biggest COVID treatment centre in the State. Service of 60 doctors and 100 nurses will be available at the centre. As many as 200 trained volunteers will be deployed at the centre. Food will be distributed in the e-bike developed by students of the Electronics Department of Government Engineering College.

In Kasaragod

Kasaragod district reported 270 more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Of these, 250 people, including eight health workers, contracted the virus through contact, eight had come from other States and 12 from abroad. District Medical Officer A.V. Ramdas said 144 people had also tested negative for the virus. He said there were 6,214 people under observation.

CM inaugurates hospital

Meanwhile, the 551-bed COVID hospital built by Tata Group at Thekkil village in Kasaragod was handed over to the State government on Wednesday.

Built exclusively to treat COVID-19 patients, the 81,000 sq.ft. hospital spread over 5.5 acres was built at a cost of ₹60 crore. Work on the hospital was completed in five months using prefabricated shipping containers.

Tata Projects deputy general manager Gopinath Reddy handed over the key of the hospital to District Collector D. Sajith Babu.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the hospital through videoconferencing. He thanked the Tata Group and Tata Trusts chairman Ratan Tata for building the hospital in record five months and also appreciated the company’s social commitment.

The District Collector said that the Earth-Moving Equipment Owners’ Association worked free of cost to flatten the rocky terrain and the district administration had to spend only ₹33 lakh from the total budget of ₹1.48 crore for the project.

In Kannur

The number of COVID-19 cases again crossed 250 in Kannur. Of the 251 people tested positive for the virus, 196 contracted the infection through local transmission.

This brings the total number of cases reported in the district so far to 5,089. The district also reported 69 recoveries on Wednesday.

In Malappuram

As many as 201 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Malappuram on Wednesday. While 167 of them were infected through local transmission, the source of infection could not be traced in 15 cases.

Seven cases came from abroad and six from other States. Six health workers were among those tested positive on Wednesday.

District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan said that there were 151 recoveries in Malappuram. He said the number of infected persons currently under treatment in the district rose to 2,063. Health officials said 42,284 persons were quarantined in the district.

In Wayanad

As many as 77 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Wednesday.

Of the total cases, 72 persons were infected through contact and five others returned from other States.

The district has so far reported 1,809 COVID-19 cases. Of these,1,499 have recovered, including 25 persons on Wednesday.

In Palakkad

In Palakkad district, 131 people tested positive on Wednesday. While 83 of them were found to have been infected through local transmission, 16 came from other States and one from abroad.

The source of infection could not be determined in 30 cases. District Collector D. Balamurali said that 87 people recovered from the disease on Wednesday.

Mr. Balamurali has permitted students from Palakkad to attend exams in Tamil Nadu. The students should produce the exam hall tickets at the check-post. One parent too can accompany the student, if needed.

However, the students should get permission from Tamil Nadu before they start their journey. Those students who return within 24 hours will be exempted from quarantine.