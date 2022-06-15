Thrissur scores 99.33% in SSLC exams 

189 schools score 100% results

Thrissur district secured 99.33% pass when the results of the SSLC examinations were announced on Wednesday.

In all, 4,321 students won A Plus in all subjects, including 1,165 boys and 3,156 girls. As many as 189 schools scored 100% results. This includes 54 government schools, 104 aided schools and 54 unaided schools.

As many as 35,900 students appeared for the SSLC examinations in the district. This includes 18,661 boys and 17,239 girls. Of them, 35,658 students, including 18,494 boys and 17,164 girls passed the examinations.

Online classes for the academic year started on June 1 last year. Offline classes commenced on November 1, 2021. The question papers were prepared with thrust on focus areas. Examinations were conducted between March 31 and April 29 this year.