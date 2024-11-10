Thrissur Sahodaya takes home overall trophy in CBSE State Kalotsav

Curtain fell on the three-day CBSE State Kalotsav conducted by the Confederation of Kerala Sahodaya Complexes (CKSC) at Ahalia Public School here on Sunday evening with the Thrissur Sahodaya lifting the overall championship.

Among the 700-odd CBSE schools from across the State that participated, Silver Hills Public School, Kozhikode, became the overall champions.

Thrissur Sahodaya was in the lead from day one in both the stage and non-stage events. The schools under Thrissur Sahodaya lifted the championship by pushing Malabar Sahodaya and Kochi Sahodaya to the second and third positions. Thrissur scored 1,445 points, while Malabar and Kochi Sahodayas scored 1,317 and 1,256 points respectively.

In the school category, Devagiri CMI Public School, Kozhikode, and Devamatha CMI Public School, Thrissur, won the second and third positions. While Silver Hills and Devagiri schools scored 318 and 200 points respectively, Devamatha school got 174 points.

Competitions in mimicry, mono act, folk dance, Bharatanatyam, Mapilapattu, one act play, and elocution competitions marked the final day’s stage events.

Film actors Vijay Babu and Niranjana Babu were the guests at the valedictory function held in the evening. They gave away the trophies to the winners.

More than 5,000 students took part in the arts festival held on 35 stages.

Kalyani Roopesh from Viswajyothi Public School, Angamaly, won the first prize in folk dance in upper primary category. Aiswarya V. from the same school shared the first prize in folk dance in senior secondary category with Sia Sylvester from Hill Blooms School, Mananthavady. Ms. Sylvester also got the first prize in oil painting competition.

Rosalina Ain Benny from Devamatha CMI Public School, Thrissur, won the first prize in Bharatanathyam and folk dance in secondary category.

Akshara Shynod from Bhavans Vidya Mandir, Elamakkara, won the first prize in folk dance in primary category.

A team from Don Bosco Central School, Kottayam, won the first prize in mime in general category.

R. Senaha Lakshmi from Amrita Vidyalayam, Kottekkad, won the first prize in light music in senior secondary category.