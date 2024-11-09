Thrissur Sahodaya surges ahead in CBSE State arts festival

Thrissur Sahodaya established a clear lead with 516 points when the competitions tightened on the second day on Saturday at the CBSE State Kalotsav conducted by the Confederation of Kerala Sahodaya Complexes (CKSC) at Ahalia Public School here.

Kochi Sahodaya was in the second position with 481 points, and Malabar Sahodaya was just behind in the third position with 478 points. Kannur Sahodaya, Thrissur Central Sahodaya, and Palakkad Sahodaya were in the fourth, fifth, and sixth positions.

Silver Hills Public School, Kozhikode, was leading with 72 points when Bhavans Vidya Mandir, Girinagar, and Devamatha CMI Public School, Thrissur, were in the second and third positions with 64 and 56 points respectively.

More than 5,000 students from 700-odd schools across the State are taking part in the three-day event being held on 35 stages on the sprawling Ahalia campus.

Competitions in classical dance forms like Kuchipudy and Mohiniyattom dominated Saturday’s stage events. Events like Duffmuttu and Kolkali infused a rare energy not only among the participants, but also among the crowd.

Meenakshi S. Varma from Bhavans Vidya Mandir, Girinagar, came first in Carnatic music in secondary category and shared the first position with Anwida Rajesh from Mar Thoma Public School, Kakkanad, in Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam competitions in secondary category.

Anugraha Unnikrishnan, Purnima D., Nandana J.S., Mansi Kannan, Nasreen Sulfikar, Swathi Krishna and Gowri Keerthana from MGM Central Public School, Akkulam, won the first prize in group song in secondary category.

Vaishnavi Vishnu from Green Hill Public School, Sulthan Bathery, came first in Sanskrit recitation in secondary category.

Bhuvan Srihari G.B. from SDVEMHSS, Alappuzha, won the first prize in Bharatanatyam (boys) in secondary category.

Amrutha Rajesh from Chavara Public School, Pala, won the first prize in pencil drawing in secondary category.

Jahnavi Nambiar from Sree Sankara Vidyapeetam Senior Secondary School, Mattannur, won the first prize in Bharatanatyam in upper primary category.

Jiya Raj from SN Central School, Kayamkulam, and Archa Gopakumar from De Paul Public School Jr. College, Kuruvilangad, is sharing the first prize in Bharatanatyam in senior secondary category.

