 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thrissur Sahodaya surges ahead in CBSE State arts festival

Kochi Sahodaya is in the second position with 481 points and Malabar Sahodaya with 478 points is in the third position. Among schools, Silver Hills Public School, Kozhikode, is leading with 72 points

Updated - November 09, 2024 09:18 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Mythili Manikandan of Devamatha CMI public school, Thrissur, who won first prize in the category three of the Ottanthullal competition.

Mythili Manikandan of Devamatha CMI public school, Thrissur, who won first prize in the category three of the Ottanthullal competition. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Thrissur Sahodaya established a clear lead with 516 points when the competitions tightened on the second day on Saturday at the CBSE State Kalotsav conducted by the Confederation of Kerala Sahodaya Complexes (CKSC) at Ahalia Public School here.

Kochi Sahodaya was in the second position with 481 points, and Malabar Sahodaya was just behind in the third position with 478 points. Kannur Sahodaya, Thrissur Central Sahodaya, and Palakkad Sahodaya were in the fourth, fifth, and sixth positions.

Boys of St. Raphael’s Cathedral School, Palakkad, performing Kolkali in general category in the CBSE State Arts Festival at Kanjikode, Palakkad.

Boys of St. Raphael’s Cathedral School, Palakkad, performing Kolkali in general category in the CBSE State Arts Festival at Kanjikode, Palakkad. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Silver Hills Public School, Kozhikode, was leading with 72 points when Bhavans Vidya Mandir, Girinagar, and Devamatha CMI Public School, Thrissur, were in the second and third positions with 64 and 56 points respectively.

More than 5,000 students from 700-odd schools across the State are taking part in the three-day event being held on 35 stages on the sprawling Ahalia campus.

Students of SA World School, Parakulam, who are participating in the Duffmuttu competition in the common category in the CBSE State Arts Festival at Kanjikode, Palakkad.

Students of SA World School, Parakulam, who are participating in the Duffmuttu competition in the common category in the CBSE State Arts Festival at Kanjikode, Palakkad. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Competitions in classical dance forms like Kuchipudy and Mohiniyattom dominated Saturday’s stage events. Events like Duffmuttu and Kolkali infused a rare energy not only among the participants, but also among the crowd.

Meenakshi S. Varma from Bhavans Vidya Mandir, Girinagar, came first in Carnatic music in secondary category and shared the first position with Anwida Rajesh from Mar Thoma Public School, Kakkanad, in Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam competitions in secondary category.

Students of Vidyodaya School, Thevakkal, Ernakulam, who won first prize for patriotic song competition in the CBSE State Arts Festival at Kanjikode, Palakkad.

Students of Vidyodaya School, Thevakkal, Ernakulam, who won first prize for patriotic song competition in the CBSE State Arts Festival at Kanjikode, Palakkad. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Anugraha Unnikrishnan, Purnima D., Nandana J.S., Mansi Kannan, Nasreen Sulfikar, Swathi Krishna and Gowri Keerthana from MGM Central Public School, Akkulam, won the first prize in group song in secondary category.

Students from Najath Public School Kalamassery, Ernakulam, participating in the Oppana competition at the CBSE State Arts Festival at Kanjikode, Palakkad on Saturday.

Students from Najath Public School Kalamassery, Ernakulam, participating in the Oppana competition at the CBSE State Arts Festival at Kanjikode, Palakkad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.K. Mustafah

Vaishnavi Vishnu from Green Hill Public School, Sulthan Bathery, came first in Sanskrit recitation in secondary category.

Bhuvan Srihari G.B. from SDVEMHSS, Alappuzha, won the first prize in Bharatanatyam (boys) in secondary category.

Students from Silver Hills Public School, Kozhikode, participating in the Oppana competition at the CBSE State Arts Festival at Kanjikode, Palakkad on Saturday.

Students from Silver Hills Public School, Kozhikode, participating in the Oppana competition at the CBSE State Arts Festival at Kanjikode, Palakkad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.K. Mustafah

Amrutha Rajesh from Chavara Public School, Pala, won the first prize in pencil drawing in secondary category.

Jahnavi Nambiar from Sree Sankara Vidyapeetam Senior Secondary School, Mattannur, won the first prize in Bharatanatyam in upper primary category.

Archa Gopakumar of De Paul Public School Jr. College, Kuruvilangad, who won first prize in Bharatanatyam in senior secondary category.

Archa Gopakumar of De Paul Public School Jr. College, Kuruvilangad, who won first prize in Bharatanatyam in senior secondary category. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Jiya Raj from SN Central School, Kayamkulam, and Archa Gopakumar from De Paul Public School Jr. College, Kuruvilangad, is sharing the first prize in Bharatanatyam in senior secondary category.

Published - November 09, 2024 09:17 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.