Thrissur Sahodaya leading in Kerala CBSE Kalotsav

Kochi Sahodaya tied at second place with Malabar Sahodaya; Silver Hills Public School, Kozhikode, leading school-level points table

November 25, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Students of Devagiri CMI Public School, Kozhikode, who won the band performance (common category) at the State CBSE Kalotsav on Saturday. 

Students of Devagiri CMI Public School, Kozhikode, who won the band performance (common category) at the State CBSE Kalotsav on Saturday.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement 

Thrissur Sahodaya was leading the overall points table at the 15th State CBSE Kalotsav held at Kalady near Kochi on Saturday.

It beat Kochi Sahodaya, which was leading on Friday, to lead the points tally with 679 points. Kochi Sahodaya was tied at second place with Malabar Sahodaya (612 points each).

In the school-level points table, Silver Hills Public School, Kozhikode, was leading with 82 points. Devagiri CMI Public School, Kozhikode, was at the second place with 58 points followed by Hill Blooms School, Mananthavady, with 42 points, when the results were compiled around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Light music (Malayalam) and Mohinyattam witnessed the highest number of participants on the second day of the fest. Fifty-two students participated in Light music (Malayalam) competition in the high school category, while 51 performed in the Mohiniyattam (high school category) competition. Margamkali was a sought-after event among the audience as students from 27 schools displayed their skills on stage.

Some of the first prize winners on Saturday: Devagiri CMI Public School, Kozhikode (Band performance common category); Navamy K.B., Sree Narayana Public School, Vadakkevila, Kollam (Painting, oil colour, category 3); Sreenidhi Rajesh, Nazareth School, Manjeri (Elocution Hindi, category 3); Ishan Hassan Jasheel, Devagiri CMI Public School, Kozhikode (Elocution English, category 3); Tia Ann Sony, St. Thomas Central School, Mukkolakkal, Thiruvananthapuram (Essay writing, English, category 3); and Nandakrishnan, Cochin Refineries Public School (Story writing, category 3).

The three-day fest will conclude on Sunday.

