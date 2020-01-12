Thrissur runs together to get rid of plastic

People in Thrissur ran for five kilometres on Saturday night as part of an anti-plastic awareness programme.
The marathon, which circumvent the city, was flagged off by Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar in front of the city corporation office.
Shopping festival
It was organised as part of the one-month-long Night Shopping Festival, being held in the city.
The festival will conclude on January 15.
Mayor Ajitha Vijayan, Night Shopping Festival general convener T.S. Pattabhiraman, Police Commissioner R. Aditya, deputy mayor Rafi P. Jose, Chamber of Commerce president T.R. Vijyakumar and others participated.
Themes
‘Save Thrissur’ and ‘A district without plastic ‘ were the themes of the programme.
