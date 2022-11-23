Thrissur Revenue District School Kalolsavam begins at Irinjalakuda 

November 23, 2022 07:27 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Thrissur

Official inauguration of arts festival on Thursday; students from 12 sub-districts will participate in four-day event

The Hindu Bureau

A procession carrying the golden cup weighing 117 gm for the winner of the Thrissur Revenue District Kalolsavam begins from Thrissur city on Wednesday. K.K. Najeeb | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

After two years of COVID-19-induced break, the Thrissur Revenue District School Kalolsavam began at Irinjalakuda on Wednesday.

Students from 12 sub-districts in Thrissur will participate in the four-day festival that will be staged at various schools in Irinjalakuda. The festival will be held in 16 stages and will conclude on November 26.

Procession

A colourful procession with the district festival golden trophy, announcing the beginning of the celebrations, was taken out from Thrissur city to Irinjalakuda. District panchayat president P.K. Davis and District Collector Haritha V. Kumar handed over the trophy to Deputy Director of Education T.V. Madanamohan and team. The trophy was accorded receptions at various schools. Traditional art forms and percussion ensembles accompanied the procession.

Irinjalakuda Town Hall; Government Model Higher Secondary School; Boys Higher Secondary School; St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School; Little Flower Convent High School; Government L.P. School; S.N. Hall; Lions Club Hall; Parish Hall and Don Bosco School are the venues for the festival.

The official inauguration of the festival will be held on Thursday. Revenue Minister K. Rajan will inaugurate the function, which will be presided over by Higher Education Minister R. Bindu. Mr. Madanamohan will hoist the flag. Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan will participate in the valedictory on November 26.

Arabic Kalolsavam, Sanskrit Kalolsavam and competitions in other languages, including Kannada and Tamil, were held on Wednesday.

