Thrissur reports 856 cases

921 patients recover, 832 are contact cases

There are 856 COVID-19 cases in Thrissur district on Tuesday, while 92 patients recovered from the disease.

There are 9,726 active cases in the district and 98 people from the district are undergoing treatment in hospitals in various other districts.

So far, 42,003 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the district while 31,943 people recovered from the disease.

According to the official statistics, 832 people contracted the disease through local contact. Of the total cases, 113 patients are above the age of 60 and 53 children are in the age below 10. In all, 6,333 people are under home observation.

Of the 437 people, who started treatment on Tuesday, 282 people have been admitted to hospital. The rest of them are under home observation. In all, 6,116 samples were tested on Tuesday.