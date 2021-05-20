Thrissur reports 2,231 newcases

There were 2,231 fresh cases in the district on Thursday while 7,332 patients recovered from the pandemic. The test positivity rate on the day was 20.86%.

Three local bodies in the district had the TPR higher than 50% on Thursday. The local bodies with high TPR were: Punnayur (53.27); Kadangode (50.63) and Poomangalam (54.84).

Active cases in the district were 30,498 and 84 people from the district are undergoing treatment in various other districts. So far, 2,14,403 COVID-19 cases were reported from the district and 1,82,686 people have recovered.

According to official statistics, 2,217 people, including six health workers, contracted the disease through local contact on Thursday. Of them, 349 were above the age of 60 and 200 children below the age of 10. In all, 24,303 people are under homecare. As many as 10,697 samples were taken for the test on Thursday.

In all, 6,11,656 people have taken the first dose of COVID vaccine while 1,61,681 people took the second dose.Muringatheri

