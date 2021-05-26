Thrissur reports 2,209 new cases

There were 2,209 fresh cases in the district on Wednesday while 1,827 patients recovered from the pandemic. The test positivity rate on the day was 20.06%.

Only Valappad panchayat in the district had a TPR of 50% on Wednesday.

Active cases in the district were 13,725 and 94 people from the district are undergoing treatment in other districts. So far, 2,27,580 COVID-19 cases were reported from the district and 2,12,544 people have recovered.

According to official statistics, 2,187 people, including 12 health workers, contracted the disease through local contact on Wednesday. Of them, 309 people are above the age of 60 and 188 children are below the age of 10. In all, 7,790 people are under homecare. As many as 11,011 samples were taken for the test on Wednesday.

A total of 6.25 lakh people have taken the first dose of COVID vaccine while 1.61 lakh people took the second dose.