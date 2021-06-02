Thrissur reports 1,401 COVID cases

Thrissur

02 June 2021 21:34 IST

There were 1,401 fresh COVID cases in Thrissur district on Wednesday while 1,706 patients recovered from the pandemic. The test positivity rate was 16.38%.

The number of active cases in the district is 10,204 and 76 people from the district are undergoing treatment in other districts. So far, 2,39,039 COVID-19 cases have been reported from the district and 2,27,425 people have recovered.

According to official data, 1,394 people, including one health worker, contracted the disease through local contact on Wednesday. Of them, 201 people are above the age of 60 and 100 children are below the age of 10. In all, 5,417 people are under home care. As many as 8,555 samples were taken for COVID test on Wednesday.

In all, 6,88,179 people have taken the first dose of COVID vaccine while 1,68,634 people took the second dose. This includes 29,124 people in the 18-44 age group.