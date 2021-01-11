Thrissur registers 168 new cases

A total of 168 COVID-19 cases were reported in the district on Monday while 563 persons recovered from the disease.
There are 5,063 active cases in the district and 85 persons from Thrissur are undergoing treatment in hospitals in other districts.
According to official statistics, 162 persons contracted the disease through local contact on Monday. Of them, 27 are above the age of 60 and eight are children below 10 years. In all 3,897 patients are under home observation.
Seventy-eight persons were admitted to hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 on Monday. A total of 3,916 samples were collected for the test on the day.
So far 78,960 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the district and 73,345 people have recovered.
