Thrissur registers 1,598 COVID cases

Thrissur district recorded 1,598 fresh cases on Tuesday, while 2,157 people recovered from the illness. The test positivity rate (TPR) is 14.38%.

There are 10,523 active cases in the district, and 77 people are undergoing treatment in various other districts. So far 2,37,638 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the district, and 2,25,716 have recovered.

According to official figures, 1,586 people, including five health workers, contracted the disease through local contact on Tuesday. Of them, 242 are above the age of 60 and 111 are below the age of 10. In all, 5,443 people are in quarantine. As many as 11,116 samples were taken for test on Tuesday.

In all, 6,79,428 people have taken the first dose of the COVID vaccine, while 1,67,350 people took the second dose. They include 20,491 people in the 18-44 age group.