Thrissur records 82.4% pass in Plus Two higher secondary examinations

Thrissur revenue district recorded a pass percentage of 82.4 in the Plus Two higher secondary examinations.
Of the 32,862 students who took the examinations, 27,078 qualified for higher studies. As many as 3,907 students won A+ in all subjects.
In the technical higher secondary school category, Thrissur secured 67% pass. Of the 31 students who wrote the examinations, 21 became eligible for higher studies.
In the open school category, Thrissur posted 39% result. Of the 1,811 students who appeared for the examinations, 718 passed.
In the vocational higher secondary section, Thrissur registered 77.59% pass. Of the 2,405 students who appeared for the examinations, 1,866 became eligible for higher studies.
Kerala Kalamandalam Art Higher Secondary School registered 100% pass. All the 60 students—30 boys and 30 girls—who appeared for the examination became eligible for higher education.