Thrissur records 82.4% pass in Plus Two higher secondary examinations

Thrissur revenue district recorded a pass percentage of 82.4 in the Plus Two higher secondary examinations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the 32,862 students who took the examinations, 27,078 qualified for higher studies. As many as 3,907 students won A+ in all subjects.

In the technical higher secondary school category, Thrissur secured 67% pass. Of the 31 students who wrote the examinations, 21 became eligible for higher studies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: 78.69% of Plus Two students qualify for higher studies

In the open school category, Thrissur posted 39% result. Of the 1,811 students who appeared for the examinations, 718 passed.

In the vocational higher secondary section, Thrissur registered 77.59% pass. Of the 2,405 students who appeared for the examinations, 1,866 became eligible for higher studies.

Kerala Kalamandalam Art Higher Secondary School registered 100% pass. All the 60 students—30 boys and 30 girls—who appeared for the examination became eligible for higher education.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.