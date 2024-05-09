ADVERTISEMENT

Thrissur records 82.4% pass in Plus Two higher secondary examinations

Updated - May 09, 2024 07:48 pm IST

Published - May 09, 2024 07:21 pm IST - Thrissur

In the vocational higher secondary section, Thrissur registers 77.59% pass. Of the 2,405 students who appeared for the examinations, 1,866 become eligible for higher studies

The Hindu Bureau

Thrissur revenue district recorded a pass percentage of 82.4 in the Plus Two higher secondary examinations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the 32,862 students who took the examinations, 27,078 qualified for higher studies. As many as 3,907 students won A+ in all subjects.

In the technical higher secondary school category, Thrissur secured 67% pass. Of the 31 students who wrote the examinations, 21 became eligible for higher studies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: 78.69% of Plus Two students qualify for higher studies

In the open school category, Thrissur posted 39% result. Of the 1,811 students who appeared for the examinations, 718 passed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the vocational higher secondary section, Thrissur registered 77.59% pass. Of the 2,405 students who appeared for the examinations, 1,866 became eligible for higher studies.

Kerala Kalamandalam Art Higher Secondary School registered 100% pass. All the 60 students—30 boys and 30 girls—who appeared for the examination became eligible for higher education.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Thrissur / Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US