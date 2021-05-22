Thrissur records 2,404 fresh COVID cases

Thrissur

22 May 2021 21:22 IST

Test positivity rate at 21.19%; 7,353 persons recover

Following a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, triple lockdown was withdrawn in Thrussur district on Saturday. However, the State-wide lockdown will continue.

There were 2,404 fresh cases in the district on Saturday, while 7,353 patients recovered from the disease. The test positivity rate (TPR) is 21.19%.

The district has 21,150 active cases, and 87 persons from the district are undergoing treatment in other districts. So far, 2,19,288 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Thrissur, and 1,96,853 people have recovered.

Meanwhile, 2,395 people, including five health workers, contracted the disease through local contact on Saturday. Of them, 393 are above the age of 60 and 182 are below the age of 10. In all, 14,906 people are in home quarantine. As many as 11,347 samples were taken for testing on Saturday.

In all, 6,12,158 people have taken the first dose of the COVID vaccine, while 1,61,681 people have taken the second dose.