Thrissur records 1,707 COVID cases

Thrissur

29 May 2021 20:22 IST

TPR over 50% in three local bodies

Thrissur district registered 1,707 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, while 2,574 persons recovered from the disease. The test positivity rate (TPR) in the district is 18.60%.

The TPR was over 50% in Kaiparambu (54.90%), Elavally (55.95%), and Anthikkad (52.56%).

There are 12,866 active cases in the district, and 92 persons are undergoing treatment in other districts. So far, 2,32,951 cases have been reported in the district, and 2,18,722 have recovered.

According to official figures, 1,696 people, including six health workers, contracted the disease through local contact on Saturday. Of them, 288 are above the age of 60 and 125 children are below the age of 10. In all, 7,537 people are in home quarantine. As many as 9,178 samples were taken for the test on Saturday.

In all, 6,33,212 people have taken the first dose of the COVID vaccine, while 1,63,183 people have taken the second dose.